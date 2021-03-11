Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:STIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:STIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 983,100 shares, a growth of 554.5% from the February 11th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Star Acquisition stock. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:STIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Get Northern Star Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STIC traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. 5,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,106. Northern Star Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69.

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in the beauty, wellness, self-care, fashion, e-commerce, subscription, and digital-media space.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.