Northern Trust Corp Has $667.60 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.39% of Newmont worth $667,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 290,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,112,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,716,000 after acquiring an additional 89,971 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $2,865,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,903.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,989 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.