Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,937,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.50% of Twitter worth $646,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 165,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 102,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 9.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 42.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 85,746 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $64.83 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,695 shares of company stock worth $4,160,975 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

