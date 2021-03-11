Northland Securities Upgrades Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) to Buy

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was upgraded by Northland Securities to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $448.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.00. Daseke has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.10 million. Daseke had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 33.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 371.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

