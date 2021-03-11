Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.31

Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and traded as high as $29.00. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 19,768 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. acquired 1,800 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,998.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.77 per share, with a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in Norwood Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Norwood Financial by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Norwood Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Norwood Financial by 530.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Norwood Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.