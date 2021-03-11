NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Up 11.7%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s share price was up 11.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 2,661,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,341,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 3.50.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.
