Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Now Covered by Oddo Bhf

Investment analysts at Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Novacyt (LON:NCYT) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NCYT stock traded down GBX 36.40 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 693.60 ($9.06). The stock had a trading volume of 720,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,671. The firm has a market capitalization of £489.86 million and a PE ratio of -26.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 832.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 755.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Novacyt has a 52-week low of GBX 103.50 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67).

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate and Diagnostics, and Molecular Products segments.

