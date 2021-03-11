Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE:NVS opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $191.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Northcoast Asset Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 10.9% during the third quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 59,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 99.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Park National raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National now owns 250,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,529,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQIS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 313.1% in the fourth quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

