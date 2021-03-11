Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVS. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NVS opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.87. The company has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

