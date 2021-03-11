Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 0.8% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NVO stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 36,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,281. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

