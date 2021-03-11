Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

