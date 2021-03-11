NPCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $192.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $413,376.97 and approximately $192.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004314 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

