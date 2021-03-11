NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Short Interest Down 80.8% in February

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the February 11th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NNRRF remained flat at $$6.76 during midday trading on Thursday. NRC Group ASA has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76.

About NRC Group ASA

NRC Group ASA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure business in Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It provides rail, metro, tram, harbor, and road related infrastructure services, including groundwork, specialized track work, safety, electro, telecom, and signaling systems, as well as project management, construction, maintenance, environment services, concrete works, and fibers.

