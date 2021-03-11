NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Price Up 9%

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)’s share price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 1,760,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,673,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

