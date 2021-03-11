NULS Market Capitalization Reaches $81.84 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $81.84 million and approximately $86.74 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.89 or 0.00501177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00065515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00072125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.31 or 0.00537494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00074990 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

NULS Coin Trading

