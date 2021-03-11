Numeraire 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $48.27 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $45.17 or 0.00079472 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $215.94 million and $48.27 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.98 or 0.00710703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Numeraire

NMR is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,780,124 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

Numeraire Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

