Numeraire Price Up 10.9% This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for approximately $45.17 or 0.00079472 BTC on exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $215.94 million and approximately $48.27 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.98 or 0.00710703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

NMR is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,780,124 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

