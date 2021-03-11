Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Sells $82,540.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NRIX traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.87. 356,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,628. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

