NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NS stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,488,824 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after buying an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

