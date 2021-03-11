Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.98

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $57.76, with a volume of 14311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 335.94, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nutrien by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

