NuVasive (NUVA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – NuVasive had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $68.00.

2/20/2021 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the third quarter of 2020, NuVasive experienced a faster-than-expected recovery from the impact of COVID-19. The results were primarily driven by a strong international growth. Surgical case volumes in key international markets like Japan and Germany and certain regions in the EU accelerated. However, others like the UK, Spain and certain countries in Latin America continue to recover at a much slower rate due to ongoing local COVID-19 impacts. The U.S. Surgical Support business experienced a slowdown in volumes due to the pandemic and NuVasive clinical services payer mix dynamics. The contraction in gross margin is concerning. The company is unable to provide any annual guidance, which raises apprehensions. Over the past six months, NuVasive has underperformed its industry.”

1/29/2021 – NuVasive had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.60. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -282.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in NuVasive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 189.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,377 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

