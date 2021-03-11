Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the February 11th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$9.32 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 193,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,635. Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s objective is to provide a high level of current income. It invests in a portfolio of primarily below investment grade corporate debt securities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

