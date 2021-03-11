Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the February 11th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JEMD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.92. 30,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,143. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $78,333.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

