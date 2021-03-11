Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Down 94.4% in February

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the February 11th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:JGH traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,020. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 195,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.