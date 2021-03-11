Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, an increase of 358.8% from the February 11th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,000. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

