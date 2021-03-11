Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, an increase of 743.8% from the February 11th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 8,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $115,496.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at $603,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 11,500,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after purchasing an additional 282,268 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 35.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,364,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after purchasing an additional 353,765 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 543,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 89,292 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,152. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

