Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,241 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.83% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.