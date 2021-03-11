Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Up 581.8% in February

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 581.8% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
JTD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.98. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,736. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.
