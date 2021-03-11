Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Short Interest Up 581.8% in February

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 581.8% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JTD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.98. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,736. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

