Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NUVCF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuvei in a report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Nuvei from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei stock traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622. Nuvei has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.16.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.