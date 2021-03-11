NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Gap Down to $107.12

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $107.12, but opened at $94.14. NV5 Global shares last traded at $91.92, with a volume of 9,818 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100,460 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,917,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth about $723,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

