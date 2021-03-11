nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NVT opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $29.23.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.