NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 186.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of NVR worth $31,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 33.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,045.60.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $94.72 on Tuesday, hitting $4,719.34. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,761. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,557.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,227.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,806.54. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $64.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

