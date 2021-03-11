NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.45

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.46. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 32,082 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.08.

About NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

