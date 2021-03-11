Nxt Price Reaches $0.0311 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Nxt has a market cap of $31.05 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Nxt has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00017575 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005596 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008471 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nxt

