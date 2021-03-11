Nyerium Price Up 123.3% Over Last 7 Days (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 106.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $35,784.06 and approximately $7.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nyerium has traded up 123.3% against the US dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 106.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 37,181,550 coins and its circulating supply is 32,296,923 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.