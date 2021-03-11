O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $8.24. O2Micro International shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 650 shares.

The company has a market cap of $209.46 million, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. Equities analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

