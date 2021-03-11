Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.25

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Oakley Capital Investments stock opened at GBX 293 ($3.83) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 289.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £529.16 million and a PE ratio of 8.14. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 296 ($3.87).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
