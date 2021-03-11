Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.25

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Oakley Capital Investments stock opened at GBX 293 ($3.83) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 289.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £529.16 million and a PE ratio of 8.14. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 151.50 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 296 ($3.87).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Fiona Beck bought 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £30,472 ($39,811.86).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

