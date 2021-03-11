Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 294 ($3.84), with a volume of 1411360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291.50 ($3.81).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 289.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 268.42. The stock has a market cap of £530.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.18.

In other news, insider Fiona Beck purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £30,472 ($39,811.86).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

