Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $116,417.22 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 18,597 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $116,417.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,537,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,266,853.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 871,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,620. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $888.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

