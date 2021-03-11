Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $116,417.22 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 18,597 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $116,417.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,537,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,266,853.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 871,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,620. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $888.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.45.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
