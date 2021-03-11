Observer (OBSR) Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Observer has traded 55.3% higher against the US dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $26.98 million and $45.66 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00051748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.20 or 0.00705720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00066518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00027679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

