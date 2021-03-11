OceanEx Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One OceanEx Token token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded up 15% against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $183,971.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

