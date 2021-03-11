Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Trading Up 9.9%

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) shares were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.38. Approximately 247,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 419,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $748.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 275,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

