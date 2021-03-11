ODUWA (OWC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,671.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.49 million and $27,671.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,240.15 or 0.99894943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00034115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00103215 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003244 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

