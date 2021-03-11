OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Position Boosted by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of OGE Energy worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,537,000 after purchasing an additional 451,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,938,000 after purchasing an additional 87,003 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,089,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,328,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,335,000 after buying an additional 132,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,467,000 after buying an additional 155,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

OGE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,093. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

