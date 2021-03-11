OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Position Reduced by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of OGE Energy worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,875,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,177,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,678,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,537,000 after buying an additional 451,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 997,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after buying an additional 212,699 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

