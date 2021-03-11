OKB Market Capitalization Achieves $968.05 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $16.13 or 0.00028384 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $968.05 million and approximately $281.79 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKB has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.98 or 0.00710703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00066212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

