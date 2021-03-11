Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total transaction of $12,913,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,983.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $14.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,232. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.04 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

