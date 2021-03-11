Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $90.15 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

