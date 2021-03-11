Omnitude (ECOM) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Omnitude has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.61 or 0.00694463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00065984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00027138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00034326 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

