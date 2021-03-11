Omnitude (ECOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00052469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.70 or 0.00715869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

ECOM is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

